The album of Naga Chaithanya's most anticipated movie of the year 'Savyasachi' was released on October 26. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film also stars R Madhavan, Bhumika Chawla, Niddhi Agerwal, Vennela Kishore, and Rao Ramesh in other prominent roles. The music of this film is composed by legendary musician MM Keeravani.

Now, let us check whether the album of 'Savyasachi' lived up to the expectations

Song 01: Why Not

Lyrics: Ananth Sriram

Singers: PVNS Rohit, Manisha Erabathini

The opening song of the album 'Why Not' is already a chartbuster in the Telugu music industry as it was released as a single a few days ago. The major attraction of this song is its contemporary feel and scintillating techno sounds. PVNS Rohit has done a decent job as the singer, and his energetic voice plays a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the track. MM Keeravani has used violin in regular intervals throughout the song which offers the song a very classy feel.

Song 02: Ninnu Road Meedha

Lyrics: Late Sri Veturi, Ramajogayya Shasthry

Singers: Pridvhichandra, Mouni Chandrabhatta

The second song in the 'Savyasachi' album is the remix of Nagarjuna's yesteryear hit number 'Ninnu Road Meedha' from Allari Alludu. Even though MM Keeravani tried his best to give a contemporary feel to this song, this track badly missed the mass touch of the original. This song is just a passable number which you can delete it from your playlist after listening once or twice.

Song 03: Okkarantey Okkaru

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Shasthry

Singers: Sreenidhi Venkatesh

Wise use of harmonium and strings by MM Keeravani makes this female solo special in all means. The song is blessed with the beautiful vocal of Sreenidhi Venkatesh and in all probabilities, it will emerge as a huge chartbuster in the coming days. The lyrics of the song also beautifully narrates the pain of a mother who loses her son.

Song 04: Tick Tick Tick

Lyrics: Anantha Sriram

Singers: Hymath, Sreya Goparaju

Tick Tick Tick is the trendiest song in this entire album. It has a relaxing ambience, and people may prefer listening to this song while going for road trips. Hymath's voice seems outstanding, and he has been given adequate support by Sreya Goparaju.

Song 05: 1980,81,82

Lyrics: Anantha Sriram

Singers: Rahul Sipligunj

This song will be special for people born in the 1980s. This jass number mainly narrates the nostalgic elements of the kids who were born in that era. Ananth Sriram has succeeded in evoking those beautiful memories of VCR, audio cassettes and amateur video games.

Song 06: Oopiri Ukkiribikkiri

Lyrics: Anantha Sriram

Singers: Srikrishna, Sri Soumya, and Mohan Bhogaraju

Oopiri Ukkiribikkiri is basically a survival song which narrates the sufferings and hardship that people will face in their life. Ananth Sriram deserves a big round of applause for penning such a song which conveys inspiring meaning to the listeners. Srikrishna's voice in this song is heavy, while Sri Soumya's sweet vocals relieve the tension a bit.

Song 07: Savyasachi

Lyrics: K Shivadutta, Ramakrishna Koduri

Singers: Chorus

A usual theme song which glorifies the hero.

Final verdict

Songs in 'Savyasachi' composed by MM Keeravani cannot be considered great, but it is that peppy album which will be loved by young music lovers.