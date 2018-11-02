The film critics, who are apparently not very impressed with Chandoo Mondeti's work, say that Savyasachi deals with an interesting theme, but the director has failed to execute it in an engaging way.

Savyasachi is about ad filmmaker Vikram (Naga Chaitanya), whose left hand is controlled by the twin brother Aditya, as he was absorbed by Vikram in the womb. He falls in love with Chitra (Niddhi Agarwal). When things are going fine, his life turns upside down with the entry of Arun (R Madhavan), who wants to take revenge. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The critics say that the director has chosen an interesting subject of Alien Hand Syndrome, but he has not fully explored. Instead, he has gone on to make it a routine commercial revenge drama. The first half is slow and lacks captivating screenplay. Things gets serious before the interval and mind-game between Vikram and Arun keep you engaged and entertained in the second half.

Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan have done brilliant jobs and their performances are highlights of Savyasachi. Niddhi Agarwal and others have also done justice to their roles. The movie has decent production values and music, action picturisation and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics, who have rated it an average of 2.62 out of 5 stars.

123telugu.com Rating: 3

Savyasachi is an average revenge drama which has some decent moments in the second half. The concept is good but it has not been interlaced properly in the story and this where things become routine. As there are no big films in the coming days, there will be a few takers for this revenge drama which can be given a shot this weekend. But don't go in expecting something really different.

The Times of India Rating: 2.5

Watch this one if you're a Naga Chaitanya or Madhavan fan, but definitely leave your brains at home for this one.

Chitramala Rating 2.5

The concept of Alien Hand Syndrome has not been explored fully in this movie, except for comedy and action sequences. It is just another story like a normal Telugu masala film or a commercial one and it seems so routine issue that it fails to engage audience.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5