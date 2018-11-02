Director Chandoo Mondeti's Savyasachi has registered decent opening at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday and has beaten the collection record of actor Naga Chaitanya's Premam.

Savyasachi has been one of the most-awaited Telugu movies and had a huge hype surrounding it, which made its overseas theatrical rights sell at a hefty price. East-West Entertainers, which acquired its rights for Rs 3.50 crore, has released the movie in 135 cinema halls across the US today and it is the biggest number for a film starring Naga Chaitanya.

Savyasachi was premiered in the same number of screens in the country on Thursday, a day before it hit the screens in India. The hype surrounding the film helped it register good advance booking for its preview shows, which witnessed decent amount of occupancy. The movie has made good collection at the ticket counters.

As per early hours' updates, Savyasachi has collected $74,667 from 87 locations at the US box office in the premiere shows. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Savyasaachi hourly USA gross at 7:20 pm PST in 1 November for premieres is $74,667 from 87 locations!"

Naga Chaitanya's Sailaja Reddy Alludu collected $107,448 in the US premieres and become the biggest opener for him in the country, beating Premam ($74,219) Rarandoy Veduka Chooddam ($67,309). Now, Savyasachi thrashed the record of Premam to be the second biggest opener for the actor. The movie is expected to beat the record of Sailaja Reddy Alludu, when its final numbers are revealed.

Written by Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi is an action movie dealing with vanishing twin syndrome. The movie featuring Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles, has struck a chord with US audience, who have fallen in love with the novel theme of the film. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collections at the US box office over the weekend.