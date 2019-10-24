Producer Bandla Ganesh, who is making a come back as an actor with Sarileru Neekevvaru, has slammed the reports of being arrested by the Banjara Hills Police in a cheating case filed by Producer Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP).

It was reported that Potluri Vara Prasad complained at Jubilee Hills PS on October 5 that Bandla Ganesh owed Rs 7 crore out of Rs 34 crore to produce Junior NTR's movie Temper, which released in 2015. In his complaint, he also alleged that Ganesh sent his men to his residence to intimidate him from pursuing the cheating case against him.

The Banjara Hills Police reportedly booked Bandla Ganesh under sections 420, 448, 506 r / w, 43 of IPC and arrested him on Wednesday evening. But the actor-turned-producer himself took to Twitter to clear the air. He tweeted, "I have not been arrested by any police. I have been called for questioning. They are treating me with respect as per the law. If I get arrested I will tell you."

Earlier, the scriptwriter of Temper also accused Bandla Ganesh of cheating him by not paying his remuneration of Rs 26 lakhs. According to the police report, he also cheated financer Mahesh from Kadapa. Ganesh gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Mahesh a few months ago, which was dishonored by the bank following which the latter filed a police complaint against him.

Bandla Ganesh started his acting career with Vinodam in 2009 and later he played various roles in 18 movies. He was last seen in an important role in Mahesh Babu's Businessman in 2012. Now, he is making his comeback to acting with Prince's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated for Sankranti release in 2020.

Having tasted success with acting, Bandla Ganesh turned producer with Ravi Teja's 2009 movie Anjaneyulu. Later, he produced seven other big-ticket films and Gabbar Singh, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele, Iddarammayilatho and Temper are some of the hit films made under his banner Parameswara Art Productions.