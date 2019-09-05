Expectations have increased for Mass Raja Ravi Teja's Disco Raja after its trailer was unveiled on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Directed by VI Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments, the film stars Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh in the leading roles. Tanya Hope, Venela Kishore, Satya and others will be seen playing pivotal roles too. Bobby Simha is playing the antagonist in the film.

Disco Raja is likely to be a sci-fi thriller and Ravi Teja is going to play an unusual role in the film, which is slated for release on December 20.

Ravi Teja has been deprived of a hit for a while now and his fans are waiting for a blockbuster from him. Ravi Teja's recent three films - Nela Ticket, Amar Akbar Anthony and Touch Chesi Chudu - were disasters at the box office.

Ravi Teja, while promoting all the above-mentioned films said that he is pretty sure that the films would be a hit. But unfortunately, none of the films did well at the box office.

At this point in his career, the actor needs a hit to survive in the industry.

Senior heroes like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Bala Krishna, Venkatesh Daggubati and others are still making films and it is pretty much difficult for them to find scripts which would be suitable to their age and looks.

During the promotions of Mamadhudu 2, Nagarjuna said that it has become difficult for senior heroes to get good scripts as the younger ones can do those roles much better. Finding suitable heroines for them is also another big task.

So fans of Ravi Teja have built a lot of expectations on Disco Raja. We have to wait till December to know whether Ravi Teja has chosen the right script at least this time or not.