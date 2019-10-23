Junior NTR has released the first look of Simha Koduri from his upcoming movie Mathu Vadalara a day after his fans bashed director SS Rajamouli and the producers of his movie RRR.

Simha Koduri, the younger son of music director MM Keeravani, made his debut as a child artiste with Junior NTR's 2007 movie Yamadonga. Later he worked as assistant director. He associated with projects like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Rangasthalam (2018). Now, he is turning hero with Mathu Vadalara, which also marks the debut of his brother Kaala Bhairava as a music composer.

Simha Koduri has maintained a good relationship with Junior NTR. He had reportedly requested the latter to release the first look of Mathu Vadalara, which is made on a shoestring budget. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted this morning, "Super Duper Happy to announce that our Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 will be releasing #MathuVadalaraFL at 11 AM #MathuVadalara."

An hour later, Junior NTR tweeted the first look of Mathu Vadalara and wrote, "Time flies and how! My brothers are all grown up! It gives me immense pleasure to release #MathuVadalaraFirstLook featuring Simha @Simhakoduri2302 in the lead role and Bhairi @kaalabhairava7 as the music director. Wishing them the very best on their debut. Good luck to the team!"

Kaala Bhairava thanked Junior NTR for his support. The budding musician tweeted, "Feels like a dream to have our first look released by Tarak Anna! ❤️ thank you so much anna. I'll cherish this forever @tarak9999 Guysss, Here is the first look of #MathuVadalara which is the debut of both, my brother @simhakoduri2302 (lead actor) and me. Countdown begins "

SS Karthikeya retweeted Junior NTR's post and wrote, "Simha @simhakoduri2302 - Whom I used to call "pottoda" has grown much taller than me..Literally seen him grow to this now. Keep growing brammphh!⭐️ @kaalabhairava7 will really surprise you all! All the best to Ritesh, Cherry mama, @MythriOfficial n team! #MathuVadalaraFL."

Mathu Vadalara deals with an offbeat theme and its first look hits that the movie is going to be full of mystery and intrigue. Here is what some viewers say about its poster on Twitter.

Full Of Mystery And Intrigue.. #MathuVadalaraFirstLook All the Best To Team #MathuVadalara, Debut Hero Simha @Simhakoduri2302 And Debut Music Director Bhairava @kaalabhairava7 May All Your Dedication And Hard Work Pay Off!

