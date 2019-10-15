Hours after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo makers announced its release date, superstar Mahesh Babu has reassured that his nexxt movie Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit the screens as a Sankranti treat.

Mahesh Babu recently came back to India after a vacation abroad with his family and wasted no time in getting back to work. He launched a jewelry showroom in Vijayawada. After inaugurating of a store, he spoke to the reporters and opened up his emotional connection with the city, where he enjoys good fan following.

The superstar He said that the city is very close to his heart and it makes him happy to visit Vijayawada. He also recalled his films successfully completing 100 days in the city. He asked his fans to celebrate the upcoming Diwali festival well. He assured to offer a big feast with Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranthi 2020.

Mahesh Babu said that Sarileru Neekevvaru will make his fans proud. "I'm always thankful to my fans for showing their love, respect towards me. I wish them all the best for Diwali. But for Sankranthi, my film (Sarileru Neekevarru) is going to release. I can say that they will be proud about the film," said the actor.

Mahesh Babu will be seen playing a role of an Army officer in Sarileru Neekevarru and his performance is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Some glimpses of his look from the film have already been released and are being widely loved by fans, who are eagerly waiting for its release.

Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is producing Allu Arjun's next film, tweeted on October 12, "For all the fans and movie lovers who have been waiting to see the hattrick combo again. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will be arriving at the theatres on 12th January, 2020. Let's Celebrate Sankranthi like an extended family at theatres, ONLY @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja."

Post this announcement there were speculation about their clash and the delay in their release were doing rounds in the air. With Mahesh Babu reassuring the release date of Sarileru Neekevvaru, all his fans are happy and excited to enjoy the movie during Sankranti 2020.