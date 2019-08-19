The shoot of the first schedule of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarileru Nekevaru has been completed its first schedule completely in Kashmir. The team is going to begin shooting for the second schedule soon.

Director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to share the update about the shoot. This film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is produced by Dil Raju, Ram Achanta and Mahesh Babu under Sri Venkateswara Creations, 14 Reels Entertainments and GMB Entertainments.

For Sarileru Nekevaru, Anil is bringing back many actors who were on some long breaks from the film industry. Vijayasanthi is making a comeback with this Mahesh Babu starrer. Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to thank the actress for being part of the film. She will reportedly be playing a professor in the film.

After 15 long years, the actress has agreed to be part of a film. She was last seen in Nayudamma, which released in 2006. She entered politics after the movie and has played key roles in state and national levels.

Beside her, actor-turned-producer and politician Bandla Ganesh is also making a comeback after eight years. He took a break from acting after being part of Mahesh Babu's Business Man, which released in 2012.

He will be seen on screen as a comedian once again with Mahesh's film only. He produced films like Teen Maar, Gabbar Singh, Baadshah, Iddarammayilatho, Govindudu Andarivadule, Temper. The Telugu audience has missed Ganesh's comedy for a long time and they are happy to have him back.

Actress Sangeetha is also making a comeback to Telugu film industry after a decade. The last Telugu film she was seen is Cara Majaaka, which released in 2010. She is also a part of Sarileru Nekevaru. Sangeetha has done some really good films in Telugu. She has been doing films in Tamil but hasn't been part of Telugu films since 2010.

Anil Ravipudi has convinced these actors and is bringing them back to Telugu film industry. Telugu cinema, in the current position, needs good actors.

Sarileru Nekevaru is slated for release on Sankranti and will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.