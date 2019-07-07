Sapna Chaudhary officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during the party's membership drive on Sunday, July 7. The popular Haryanvi singer and dancer had campaigned for the party during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Chaudhary joined the party in presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

Aiming to add over 2 crore more workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched BJP's nationwide membership drive from Varanasi on Saturday. Chaudhary became the first member to join the party's membership drive from Delhi.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to post a picture with Chaudhary saying, "I welcome Sapna Chaudhary ji in the Congress family." However, Chaudhary later clarified that she had not joined the Congress.

"I have not joined the Congress party. My pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old as I have met her many times in the past. The biggest issue is that I have not joined any party," Chaudhary had said.

Following the tweet, BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh remarked that Rahul Gandhi was taking his family's tradition ahead by roping in a "dancer like his mother Sonia Gandhi".

The BJP had also called Chaudhary 'thumke lagane wali', taking a jibe at her and the Congress, after she visited Sonia Gandhi in June 2018. The party said that Congress "must decide what is more important to them, winning elections or 'thumkas' (dance moves)".