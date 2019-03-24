Passing a misogynistic remark against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh on Sunday, March 24, said that the former Congress president was a dancer in Italy and party president Rahul Gandhi is following his father's footsteps by inducting Sapna Chaudhary into the party.

The BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, who is known for making controversial statements, went on to say that Rahul Gandhi is taking his family's tradition ahead by roping in a "dancer like his mother Sonia Gandhi".

In a video shared on social media, Surendra Singh told news agency ANI, "Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi. Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aapne bhi Sapna ko apna bana liya hai."

("Rahul's mother [Sonia Gandhi] was also in the same profession in Italy and how his [Rahul Gandhi's] father made her his own, he should also take the family tradition forward and make Sapna his own").

#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Singh on dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress: Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi.Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye.Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi pic.twitter.com/HK5XCWcuL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

Advising Rahul Gandhi to marry Sapna Chaudhary like how Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia Gandhi, the BJP leader further said, "Sabse acchi baat to ye hai ki saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi (The best part is both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law will be from the same dancing profession)".

He added, "I'm glad that Rahul Gandhi has lost faith in politicians and is now trusting dancers to do politics."

This sexist jibes came a day after Haryanvi actor-dancer and former Big Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Sapna Chaudhary is likely to contest from Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh to take on BJP candidate Hema Malini.

However, this is not the first time that the BJP MLA has made such a statement. A few days back, Singh had targeted Mayawati, saying she does facial every day and also colours her hair, so she has no right to attack PM Modi. He also said that there is nothing wrong in calling Mayawati 'worse than a transgender'.