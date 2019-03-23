In a bone-chilling incident on Friday, March 22, several people were injured when a stage collapsed during a Holi celebration programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

BJP Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav and several others were reportedly injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

#WATCH: Stage collapses during BJP's "holi milan" programme in Sambhal. BJP Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav & others injured in the incident. (22.03.2019) pic.twitter.com/cBnUvaf2gB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2019

In the 12-second clip, which was caught on camera, a BJP leader can be heard giving his speech just before the stage collapsed. Other party leaders were also standing on the stage when the incident happened. The video is now being widely shared on social media.

An attempt is being made to find out the reason behind the collapse and an investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)