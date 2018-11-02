The month of October was an extremely busy 31 days in Indian automobile industry with launch after launch. Being the zenith of festive season, there were new car launches, facelift launches, special edition launches and others in almost every day of the past month.

The month of November is not as packed as the last month while there are some ingesting cars and two-wheelers lined-up for the penultimate month of 2018. Mahindra will revive an iconic brand while Royal Enfield will launch its flagship new bikes in November. Among four-wheelers, a yet-to-be-named Mahindra SUV has already garnered a lot of attention while Rolls-Royce is expected to unleash their first ever SUV in the subcontinent.

We have listed out all the two-wheeler and four-wheeler launches in line for November 2018.

Jawa

For the 80s and 90s kids, the Jawa brand is not easy to forget. The good news is Mahindra owned Classic Legends will bring back the cult brand on November 15. The company has already released the engine details while the models will be revealed in this month.

The details released so far confirms the new Jawa bikes will have all the modern tech wrapped in a classic shape and that explains it will be a new (in fact real) challenger to Royal Enfield range of bikes.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield will up the ante with the launch of new flagship motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The company is expected to launch the bikes ahead of 2018 Rider Mania scheduled between 16 and 18 this month.

The general perception is that the Twin models will be priced below Rs 3 lakh. The new bikes are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to belt out 47hp of power. The Interceptor 650 features a classic British design while the Continental GT 650 is a true-blue cafe racer.

KTM 125 Duke

In a surprising move, KTM India is reportedly planning to launch the 125 Duke in India. The launch of the most affordable Duke model is expected this month and some of the KTM dealers have already started taking orders.

The KTM 125 Duke bears an edgy design in line with the 250 Duke. The new bike is powered by a 124.7cc engine producing 15bhp and it comes mated to a six-speed transmission. Reports claim the 125 Duke will be priced on par with the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and in that case, it should cost around Rs 1.30 lakh.

Mahindra Y400 (Inferno)

Utility vehicle specialist, Mahindra & Mahindra will launch its new flagship SUV on November 19. The yet-to-be-named SUV has been codenamed Y400 while multiple reports claim it will be called Inferno.

The new SUV is essentially rebadged SsangYong G4 Rexton and it will be pitted against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The 7-seat SUV is expected to draw power from a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, capable to produce 187hp. It will be priced around Rs 30 lakh mark.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki will launch the second generation of the popular MPV, Ertiga on November 21. In its latest avatar, the Ertiga gets a massive redesign while the basic MPV silhouette remains unchanged.

2018 Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. The latest avatar of the MPV will also get all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The diesel option is expected to be the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will go up against the newly launched Mahindra Marazzo and Honda BR-V in the Indian market.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls Royce will launch its first-ever SUV, the Cullinan, in India in late November 2018, according to Autocar. Though the company has not revealed the launch plan and price, the publication claims it will come with an uber expensive price tag of Rs 8.75 crore (ex-showroom).

The super luxury SUV is powered by a 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12, which produces 571hp and 850Nm of torque. The Cullinan is the first all-wheel-drive offering from the ultimate British luxury car brand Rolls-Royce. The Cullinan goes up against Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover