Austrian motorcycle maker KTM has been manufacturing the 125 Duke at the Bajaj Auto plant solely for exports for a couple of years. Even after claiming that the Duke model is not intended for the Indian market in the past, KTM India seems to have taken a surprise decision to launch the 125 Duke.

Some KTM dealers have already started accepting bookings for the 125 Duke for a token amount of Rs 1,000. Though there is no clarity over the pricing, the 125 Duke is expected to be the priciest 125cc bike in the market.

A report in Rushlane claims the smallest Duke model will be priced on par with the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0. In that case, KTM 125 Duke should cost around Rs 1.30 lakh.

For the premium price tag, KTM is not offering a run of the mill 125cc bike. The 125 Duke bears an edgy design in line with the 250 Duke currently on sale in India. The smaller duke boasts off LED headlamps, full-colour TFT instrument cluster and other goodies.

It also comes fitted with USD forks up front and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and 230 mm disc at the rear. Among these, KTM may drop TFT instrument cluster for India-spec 125 Duke. There also possibilities for USD forks giving way for conventional shocks.

The KTM 125 Duke is powered by a 124.7cc engine producing 15bhp of power at 9,500rpm and a torque of 11.8Nm at 8,000rpm. The single cylinder four stroke engine is a liquid cooled unit and it comes mated six-speed transmission.

As the displacement comes below 125cc, KTM may not also offer Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with the 125 Duke to keep the price in check. According to the current law in India, ABS is not mandatory for motorcycles below 125cc. Instead, KTM is expected to offer CBS (Combined Braking System).

The launch of KTM 125 Duke is expected anytime soon.