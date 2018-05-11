The Cullinan is the first-ever SUV from Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce's flamboyant cars are regarded as the epitome of luxury. The British brand's Phantom and Ghost super luxury sedans are the toys of deep pockets. With the dawn of the new century, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) found traction and premium carmakers shifted their concentration towards SUV models. However, Rolls-Royce was reluctant to launch an SUV.

Land Rover, a fellow British car brand that was already having a fleet of luxury SUVs in its quiver, enjoyed the scenario. Later in 2015, Bentley joined the race with the launch of Bentayga.

All this while, a Rolls-Royce SUV was missing the super luxury 4X4 game but not anymore.

The Goodwood based ultra-luxury carmaker has finally revealed the Rolls-Royce of SUVs christened 'Cullinan'. Why the name Cullinan? Rolls-Royce claims it is the most fitting name for their extraordinary product. The name comes from the diamond Cullinan, the largest flawless diamond found in 1905.

The Rolls-Royce team has been testing its new SUV under camouflage in various terrains during the past three years that include deserts of Africa and the Middle East, snow of the Arctic Circle, grass fields of the Scottish countryside and canyons of North America. This shows Rolls-Royce wants to bring out a flawless vehicle in the Cullinan even though the all-terrain 4x4 segment is a completely new pasture for them.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The designers of Rolls-Royce Cullinan seems to have not put much effort in the exterior look as the face of the brand's first luxury SUV looks identical to the Phantom VIII that was revealed last year. The signature stainless-steel pantheon grille with imposing stance is the highlight upfront along with the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The bumper is slightly tweaked in the Cullinan compared to the new Phantom while you need to keep eyes wide open to spot them.

The side profiles also carry Phantom traits while massive 22-inch wheels confirm its off-road bias. The SUV has a thick D-pillar and the company claims protruding rear-end has been inspired from the D-Back Rolls-Royces of the 1930s. Overall, the design of the Cullinan is not pathbreaking. However, it embodies the essence of Rolls-Royce luxury without going overboard.

The Cullinan is the second new Rolls-Royce model to sit on the all-new aluminium platform after the Phantom VIII. Rolls-Royce calls the platform as 'Architecture of Luxury.' The advanced all-wheel-drive system with self-levelling air suspension will provide famed 'Magic Carpet' ride quality, according to Rolls Royce. Engaging 'Off Road' button on the centre console will ensure Cullinan tackling rough track, gravel, wet grass, mud, snow or sand.

The Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 petrol motor that produces 563bhp of power and 850Nm of torque. The SUV also comes with the electrically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Bentley Bentayga needs to worry?

Certainly. The Cullinan is longer and wider than the rival-in-chief Bentley Bentayga. At 3,295mm, it boasts a significantly longer wheelbase than Bentayga and that indicates more cabin space for the former. It will be spot on for the prospective buyers. Rolls-Royce Cullinan also offers marginally more boot space than the Bentayga – 600 litres on the five-seat version, and 526 litres on the four-seat version.

The Bentayga is powered by an all-new twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine that develops 600bhp at 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and a mammoth 900Nm of torque. Bentayga leads in power while Cullinan goes up in front of torque figures.

