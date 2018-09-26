Indian motorcycle maker Royal Enfield launched its new flagship motorcycle models -- Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 -- in the United States of America. The company launched the Twin models at a gala event in California as US becomes the first market to get Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield has priced the Interceptor 650 from $5,799 (approximately Rs 4.21 lakh) while Continental GT starts from $5,999 (approximately Rs 4.36 lakh). There are three variants for each model on offer- Standard, Custom and Chrome.

Model Variant Price Interceptor 650 Standard Rs 4.21 lakh ($5799) Custom Rs 4.36 lakh ($5999) Chrome Rs 4.72 lakh ($6499) Continental GT 650 Standard Rs 4.36 lakh ($5999) Custom Rs 4.36 lakh ($5999) Chrome Rs 4.90 lakh ($6749)

Royal Enfield Twins- Engine & transmission

Both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to belt out 47hp of power at 7,100rpm and 52Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

The engine comes mated to the 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. The new Royal Enfield twins are said to have a mileage of 25.5kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) and a top speed of 160kmph.

Royal Enfield Twins- cycle parts

Based on steel tubular frame, the bikes get a conventional telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Twins are equipped with Bybre's twin piston calliper disc brakes on both the wheels (320mm up-front and 240mm disc at rear), in addition to dual channel ABS. Kerb weights for the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 are 198kg and 202kg respectively.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Interceptor 650 features a classic, simple British design and it echoes free riding style of yesteryears. The round headlamp, rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, 18-inch spoke wheels, as well as twin upswept exhausts, have been designed to recall the old-world charm.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is a full-blown the cafe racer. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the Continental GT 650 a true cafe racer traits. A single seat, the sculpted tank and clip-on handlebars complete the look.