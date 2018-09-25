Royal Enfield has announced global launch details of its most awaited and flagship twin bikes, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Chennai-based automaker will launch both the bikes on September 26 (Wednesday) in California at IST 7.00am.

Royal Enfield enthusiast in India, get ready to wake up early tomorrow to watch the launch event live.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 – engine specifications

Ahead of the launch, Royal Enfield has also revealed some technical details of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Both the bikes are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to belt out 47hp of power at 7,100rpm and 52Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The all-new mill has been developed with close collaboration between RE engineers in India and UK, and it is said to be the first twin cylinder motor by Royal Enfield in the last 25 years.

The engine comes mated to 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. The new Royal Enfield twins said to have a mileage of 25.5kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) and a top speed of 160kmph.

Both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be equipped with ByBre's twin piston calliper disc brakes on both the wheels (320mm up-front and 240mm disc at rear) complemented with dual channel ABS. Based on steel tubular frame, the bikes get a conventional telescopic fork and gas-charged twin shock absorbers. Kerb weights for the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 are 198kg and 202kg respectively.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650- design details

Royal Enfield has retained most of the design elements of the concepts revealed the EICMA show in Milan in 2017 as it is in the production-spec as well. The Interceptor 650 features a classic and simple British design. The round headlamp, rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, 18-inch spoke wheels, as well as twin upswept exhausts, have been designed to recall the old-world charm.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, carries the cafe racer character. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the Continental GT 650 a true cafe racer traits. A single seat, the sculpted tank, and clip-on handlebars complete the look.

Royal Enfield Twin's India launch

India launch of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is expected soon after the global launch. Though the company has not mentioned a date, rumours suggest that it will happen in November, most probably during the Rider Mania. The 2018 edition of the biggest gathering of Royal Enfield bike riders in Goa has been scheduled between November 16 and 18.