Maruti Suzuki India has scheduled November 21 as the launch date of the second-generation Ertiga MPV. The company is yet to officially announce the bookings for the 2018 Ertiga while some of the Maruti Suzuki dealers have already started taking orders.

Though the booking amount varies according to the location, the dealers are promising the delivery of the new MPV at the end of November, reports Autocar. Maruti Suzuki's parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, had revealed the new Ertiga earlier this year in Indonesia and the India-spec carries identical design changes.

In its latest avatar, the Ertiga gets a massive redesign while the basic MPV silhouette remains unchanged. Chrome bathed new front grille and new projector headlamps have an integrated stance which extends the premium feel.

The redesigned front bumper with black inserts adds a sporty touch as well. Sculpted side and rear profiles with crease lines have been done tastefully. At the rear, the new D-pillar and L-shape tail lamps take away the usual blandness of the MPVs in the new Ertiga.

The second generation of the Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. In its latest avatar, the MPV is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,690mm tall while wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm.

Inside the cabin, new Ertiga gets finely sculpted dashboard with wooden accents and flat-bottomed steering wheels borrowed from the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The MPV also gets 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and new MID (multi-information display).

The 2018 Ertiga will also debut with all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The diesel option is expected to be the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine.

The engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will go up against the newly launched Mahindra Marazzo and Honda BR-V in the Indian market.