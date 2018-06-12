2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on HEARTECT platform

New Ertiga gets a massive redesign while the basic MPV silhouette remains unchanged

The new petrol engine has been confirmed. Six-speed manual transmission is also expected

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki revealed the new generation of the Ertiga MPV at 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show in April. The popular MPV in its latest avatar is expected to enter the Indian market in August and a test mule has been spotted in India which is believed to be in the advanced stage of testing.

The fresh spy shots show the 2018 Ertiga in black camouflage. As the vehicle has already been revealed at Indonesia there is nothing new to see. The MPV gets a massive redesign while the basic MPV silhouette remains unchanged. Chrome bathed new front grille and new projector headlamps have an integrated stance which extends the premium feel. The redesigned front bumper with black inserts adds a sporty touch as well.

Sculpted side and rear profiles with crease lines have added freshness to the side profile. The new D-pillar and L-shape tail lamps take away the usual blandness of the MPVs in the new Ertiga. The new generation Ertiga is longer than its predecessor. In its latest avatar, the MPV is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,690mm tall while wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. The platform is the base of newer Maruti Suzuki models like Dzire, Baleno and the 2018 Swift.

A spy image couple of days back revealed new Ertiga will also get a new six-speed manual transmission. The spy shot showed the new Ertiga with the dog-leg styled (reverse next to 1st gear) gear lever. Maruti Suzuki currently doesn't offer such a transmission with any of its vehicles. Hence, the transmission on the new Ertiga seems to be a newly developed unit.

The new transmission is expected to get coupled with all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The diesel option is expected to be the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine.

Overall upgrades make the 2018 Ertiga significantly premium than the outgoing version. Hence, we expect a major increase in price. The new Ertiga will be pitted against Honda BR-V and Renault Lodgy.