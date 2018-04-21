Suzuki Motor Corporation lifted the veils of second-generation Ertiga MPV at the ongoing 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show, which started April 19. Ertiga is one of the hot selling MPVs under Rs 10 lakh price bracket in India and Maruti Suzuki will launch the new version of Ertiga in the second half of 2018.

Launched in India in 2012, Maruti Suzuki had given a mild facelift to the MPV in 2015. Though the affordable segment has seen a decline in sales in the past couple of years, Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga sustained healthy sales. This could be one of the reasons why Suzuki has decided to work on the new generation Ertiga while other carmakers are pulling out of the segment.

We have compiled a list of top 7 things you need to know about the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga.

1. The 2018 Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. The platform is the base of newer Maruti Suzuki models like Dzire, Baleno and the 2018 Swift.

2. The new generation Ertiga is longer than its predecessor. In its latest avatar, the MPV is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,690mm tall while wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm.

3. The MPV gets a massive redesign while the basic MPV silhouette remains unchanged. Chrome bathed new front grille and new projector headlamps have an integrated stance which extends the premium feel. The redesigned front bumper with black inserts add a sporty touch as well.

4. Sculpted side and rear profiles with crease lines have been done tastefully. The new D-pillar and L-shape tail lamps take away the usual blandness of the MPVs in the new Ertiga.

5. The 2018 Ertiga's refined interior features a finely sculpted dashboard with wooden accents and flat-bottomed steering wheels borrowed from the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The major additions here are the 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and new MID (multi-information display).

6. The new generation Suzuki Ertiga is powered by an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Whether this engine will come to India or the company will stick to the current 1.4-litre petrol remains to be seen. The diesel option is expected to be the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine.

7. Overall upgrades make the 2018 Ertiga significantly premium than the outgoing version. Hence, we expect a major increase in price. The new Ertiga will be pitted against Honda BR-V and Renault Lodgy.