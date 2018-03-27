India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has hit the bull's eye with the 2018 Swift. The third generation of the Swift launched in India February 8 at the Auto Expo 2018 has now clocked over 1 lakh bookings in the country.

Maruti Suzuki commenced booking for the 2018 Swift from January 18 and in just 10 weeks has crossed the milestone figure in bookings. With the latest achievement, New Swift has become one of the most coveted cars in India to breach one lakh booking number in the shortest time. The Swift overtook its in-house mate, Dzire that has touched one lakh booking in 12-14 weeks.

About 15 percent of customers have opted for auto gear shift variants of the new Swift, reports BusinessLine. "This is actually a significant percentage and it may even go up further," the publication quoted a Maruti Suzuki official as saying. Top-spec variant of new Swift accounts for about 31 percent of the total bookings.

Complementing the rise of booking numbers, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift's waiting period has also gone up. The hatchback now commands over three months of waiting period. Last week, it was reported that Maruti Suzuki has sold over 25,000 units of 2018 Swift in just 40 days after it started deliveries February 8. The mounting booking numbers indicate, 2018 Swift sales will touch new highs in the coming months.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the new Swift from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.96 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.96 lakh for diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It is about Rs 20,000 (base model) premium over the outgone version while that has not dent in demand for the hatchback.

The Swift has got a stylish makeover in its new avatar while the company has not experimented with the tried and tested engine. It continues to draw power from the 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel mill belts out 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The Swift gets the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.