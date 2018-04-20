The Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corporation has pulled the wraps off its new generation Ertiga MPV at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show. To be launched in India later this year, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the new generation HEARTECT platform, which also underpins the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Swift.

The Suzuki Ertiga MPV is longer than the outgoing model while the wheelbase of the new MPV remains the same as before. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in its new avatar is 4,395 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,690 mm tall. The wheelbase remains the same at 2,740 mm and it offers a ground clearance of 180mm.

It has received considerable updates on the exterior and cabin. The new Ertiga features contemporary front hexagonal grille and dynamic shoulder lines. It gets projector headlamps and L-shaped taillights with LED. The new Ertiga's refined interior features a finely sculpted dashboard and large wooden pattern accents. The cabin looks similar to the new Dzire with features like flat-bottom steering wheel, a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and new MID (multi-information display). The new Suzuki Ertiga offers safety features like ABS, EBD, electronic stability program (ESP) and ISOFIX child mount.

In the Indonesian market, the new Suzuki Ertiga is powered by all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission.

Currently, the MPV in India is offered with 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. It also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. The India-spec new Ertiga is also likely to get the new engine under the hood, replacing the 1.4-litre K Series petrol.

The new Ertiga will be manufactured in Indonesia and also India with exports planned to launch from both countries.