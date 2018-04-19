The second generation Ertiga MPV from the Japanese automaker Suzuki is expected to make global debut on April 19 at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2018 (IIMS). The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been undergoing test runs in India and outside the country and was caught on camera quite a few times.

The details of the new Ertiga were undercover until the images and brochures of the model leaked online recently. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in Indonesia first, where the MPV is as popular as it is in India. The new avatar of the Ertiga is expected to be launched in India around August this year.

New Suzuki Ertiga exterior

In its new avatar, Suzuki Ertiga comes packed with quite a lot of changes. The new version of the MPV is 4395 mm long, 1735 mm wide and 1690 mm tall. The wheelbase is the same at 2740 mm. The ground clearance of the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga has been reduced to 180 mm as per the leaked brochure. It is not yet clear whether this will be the same specs in India.

The new version shares its platform with latest Dzire and Swift. While the silhouette of the MPV remains untouched, it does show new front grille with chrome touching, wraparound headlamps and revised lower grille. There is a new character line running from front fender to tail lamps of MPV and vertically placed tail lamps.

New Suzuki Ertiga interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga shows a dashboard similar to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The feature list of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV includes Smartplay infotainment system, tilt steering, seat height adjuster, push start/stop button and new MID (multi-information display).

New Suzuki Ertiga engine

In the Indonesian market, the new Suzuki Ertiga will come with an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen whether the same engine will also be offered in India.

Maruti Suzuki

Currently, the MP in India is offered with 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. It also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

New Suzuki Ertiga colors

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered in a total of seven colors including two new shades — Metallic Magma Grey and Pearl Glorious Brown.

Source: Autonetmagz