Japanese carmaker Suzuki will lift the veil on 2018 Ertiga MPV at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2018 on Thursday. However, leaked images of the new version have already leaked online and it gives out a lot of information. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Ertiga in India later this year.

The second generation of the Ertiga comes with major changes in design while the basic silhouette of the MPV remains untouched. Up front, Suzuki has added a new grille with chrome overdose. It is flanked by a pair of slim and wraparound headlamps. The grille and new headlamps have an integrated stance. Edgier bumper with black inserts revised lower grille, and a sculpted hood are the changes up front.

A new set of alloy wheels and prominent crease line starting from front fender to tail lamps are changes on the sides. Major changes at the rear are the vertically stacked tail lamps. The D-pillar has also tweaked and it gets floating roof design. The new Ertiga also gets chrome garnish placed between the tail lamps. The overall design of the new Ertiga makes the MPV sporty when compared to the model on sale at present.

On the inside, the dashboard has been borrowed for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The beige upholstery with faux wooden inserts adds premium touch while flat-bottom three-spoke multifunction steering wheel adds a sense of sportiness. Smartplay infotainment system, automatic climate control, and rear center armrest are also part of new Ertiga. The MPV will also get dual airbags, ISOFIX seats, ABS and EBD, on the safety front.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring the new generation Ertiga in August 2018. The MPV in India expected to carry over 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. It also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

