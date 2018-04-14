As the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga inches closer to its global unveiling, more details of the model have started emerging online. The next-generation Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been undergoing testing in India and abroad for quite some time now and the images of the model had hit the internet numerous times.

Suzuki is expected to unveil at the upcoming Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), which is scheduled to be held from April 19. Now, ahead of its debut in Indonesia, the details of its cabin are also out. According to a report of Autonetmagz, the new Suzuki Ertiga MPV will get a similar cabin as that of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The new MPV is expected to go on sale in Indonesia first, followed by India launch around August.

Going by the latest reports, the new Suzuki Ertiga will get dual-tone dashboard just as in the Maruti Suzuki Dizre. The faux-wooden trim and the flat-bottom three-spoke multifunction steering wheel are expected to give the new Ertiga a fresh look. The features like the new Smartplay infotainment system, automatic climate control, and rear center armrest are also expected to be part of the upcoming model.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins newer versions of Dzire and Swift. On the exterior, the MPV is likely to get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new front grille and LED taillights along with updated front and rear bumpers. The new Ertiga looks wider than its predecessor. It could get roomier and a spacious third row.

Under the hood, the Ertiga is likely to retain the 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. It also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. Although there have also been rumors of the new Suzuki 1.5-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine making to the new Ertiga, there is no confirmation on it yet.

More details of the new Suzuki Ertiga are expected to be in the public domain in the coming days.

Image: ACI