The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to make its global debut at the upcoming Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), which is scheduled to kick-start April 19. The news about the global unveiling of the next-generation Ertiga MPV came just days after the images of the new model undergoing tests in Indonesia emerged.

The new Ertiga is expected to be launched in Indonesia first after its debut this month and is expected to come to the Indian market around August. The car was also seen undergoing testing in India countless times. According to an Indonesian publication Otomotif kompas, the new Ertiga MPV is available for pre-order in the country.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins newer versions of Dzire and Swift. The images suggested that the new version of the MPV will be wider and longer than the outgoing model and will get longer wheelbase. The third row in the model is likely to be roomier now and is likely to get upmarket interior.

On the exterior, the Suzuki Ertiga could get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new front grille and LED taillights along with updated front and rear bumpers. It is likely to get features such as Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android. On the safety front, airbags and ABS is likely to come as standard.

Under the hood, the India-spec Ertiga may come in company's indigenous 1.5-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, which would replace the 1.3-liter engine in the current model. The current model in India is powered by a 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. The petrol engine is likely to be continued as it is.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be pitted against Renault Lodgy and the upcoming Mahindra U321 in India.

Image: Autonetmagz/ACI