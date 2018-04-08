A new prototype of Maruti Suzuki's next-generation Ertiga has been spied undergoing testing in Indonesia. Maruti Suzuki seems to be testing the new Ertiga MPV on the Indian roads and overseas at the same time.

The next-gen Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), which is scheduled to be held from April 19 to 29. The model is believed to be undergoing its final testing in Indonesia ahead of its debut, which will also be launched in India by August this year.

The latest spy shots of the Ertiga are seen heavily camouflaged and do not give away any clue on the changes in the model. It has a long and wider body, giving more space in the third row of the MPV. The new Ertiga sports Ciaz-like taillamps and 16-inch new alloy wheels.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the new Swift. It is likely to get features such as Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android auto support along with safety features such as airbags and ABS as standard.

Under the hood, the current model of the MPV comes with 1.3 multi-jet diesel and 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. Rumor has it that the new Ertiga will get the company's indigenous 1.5-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine under the skin, which will replace the 1.3-liter engine in the current model. There have also been reports that Maruti Suzuki may not offer SHVS technology in the new Ertiga.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will take on the likes Renault Lodgy and the upcoming Mahindra U321 in its segment. With the new features and styling onboard, the new Ertiga is also likely to see a hike in its prices.

Source: Autonetmagz