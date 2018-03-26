Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift hatchback just a month ago and it won the hearts of the auto lovers, if we go by its sales numbers.

The good performance of the Swift could have been the trigger for the country's largest carmaker to work on the newer versions of the other models as well.

The facelift versions of Ciaz premium sedan and Ertiga MPV have been spotted undergoing testing in the country and the word in the auto circles is the launch is likely in the second half of 2018.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Ertiga facelift in India around August this year. The model, which is rumored to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the new Swift, seems to have grown bigger in size. While there will be changes in the front and the rear of the new Ertiga facelift, it is also expected to get a roomy interior with a well-spaced third row.

The next-generation Ertiga is likely to get features such as Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android auto support along with safety features such as airbags and ABS as standard.

The changes could also be made under the hood. The current model of the MPV comes with 1.3 multi-jet diesel and 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills. The diesel engine develops 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94 bhp and 130 Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. Rumor has it that the new Ertiga could be the first model to get the company's indigenous 1.5-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine. While the specifications of the new engine are yet to be known, if launched, the 1.5-litre diesel would replace the 1.3-liter engine in the current model.

The upcoming facelift is one of the major updates in the Ertiga MPV since its launch in India in 2012. Maruti Suzuki had given the Ertiga a mild makeover in 2015. The bookings for the new Ertiga are likely to open around the same time of its launch. Earlier, rumors also suggested that Maruti Suzuki could move the Ertiga also to its Nexa premium dealership chain like Ciaz.The updated Ertiga facelift when launched will also see a hike in its pricing.