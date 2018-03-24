When will the facelifted version of Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan Ciaz come to India? The auto lovers are trying to find the answer to this question ever since the first prototype of Ciaz facelift was spied testing on Indian roads. The model was expected to make an appearance early this year at Auto Expo 2018 but missed out.

It now looks like the auto enthusiasts would finally get to see it. According to the emerging reports, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be launched in India around August this year. And there is more to it. The bookings of the new Ciaz facelift will be open from July and like its predecessor, the model will be sold through the Nexa premium dealership chain of Maruti Suzuki.

The new Ciaz facelift was spotted on test countless times. It is expected to see changes in-line with the Alivio sold in the Chinese market. At the front, the Ciaz is expected to get new front grille, along with headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and fog lamps. The rear of the sedan will also see changes. It is expected to feature new rear bumper with reworked taillamps.

The side profile of the car is likely to remain the same except the new alloy wheels. While the changes in the interior are likely to be limited, the new Ciaz could get features like updated touchscreen infotainment system and new instrument cluster.

The updated avatar of Maruti Suzuki sedan is also expected to see major changes under the hood. The new Ciaz is likely to ditch its Fiat-sourced diesel engine for the indigenously developed mill of Maruti Suzuki. The current model of Ciaz comes with the option of 1,373cc petrol and a 1,248cc diesel mills in India. The current petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The petrol may also get upgraded.

The Ciaz is currently priced starting at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the new version will see a slight increase in the prices. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz takes on the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna and will now also see competition from the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Yaris.