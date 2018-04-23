New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to be launched in 2019

The facelifted version of the hatchback is rumored to enter the production in September

Under the hood, the new Baleno is likely to get the a1.5-liter diesel engine, replacing the current 1.3-liter mill

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is reportedly working on the facelifted version of the premium hatchback, Baleno. Although the launch of the new facelifted Baleno is not expected this year, more details of it have started emerging online.

A recent report of MotorOctane says that the changes in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be limited to cosmetic updates as it is a relatively a new model in the market. The Baleno hatchback is a global model and was launched in India in 2015. The hatchback in its new version is expected to get an updated front bumper with features like redesigned headlamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). While the rear is unlikely to see any changes, the side profile of the new Baleno may include new alloy wheel design.

Inside the cabin, the new Baleno is rumored to continue with the same layout as now, but with features like new upholstery and updated touchscreen system.

Earlier reports had said that the new Baleno facelift will get the new 1.5-liter diesel engine under the hood, replacing the current 1.3-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 74 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. The new engine is expected to make its debut in the Ciaz facelift. Currently, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-liter K-Series petrol engine or a 1.3-liter DDiS diesel engine. While the petrol engine is tuned to develop 83 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, the diesel mill churns out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The current petrol engine in the Baleno is likely to be the same in the facelift version.

It is sold through the Nexa premium dealerships of Maruti Suzuki and rivals Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz in its segment. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be launched around the festive season this year. The new Baleno facelift is likely to hit the assembly line by September this year with a launch expected in early 2019. The car could hit the road for testing in the coming months and more details are expected to follow.