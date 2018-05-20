Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch new Ertiga in August

The MPV will get an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine

Spy shots show a test mule of the Ertiga with dog-leg styled gear lever

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation of the Ertiga in the second half of 2018. The popular MPV in its latest avatar has already been revealed at 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show in April. Soon after the global unveiling, the MPV was caught testing in India under camouflage. The latest spy images confirm new Ertiga will also get a new six-speed manual transmission.

The spy shots show a test mule of the Ertiga with the dog-leg styled (reverse next to 1st gear) gear lever. Maruti Suzuki currently doesn't offer such a transmission with any of its vehicles. The pre-facelift S-Cross' 1.6-litre DDiS diesel engine was mated with 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the reverse gear position of the gearbox was the usual rearward position. Hence, the transmission on the new Ertiga seems to be a newly developed unit.

The new transmission is expected to get coupled with all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family, which will churn out 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The diesel option is expected to be the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine while new transmission may find a place with the diesel mill as well.

What's new in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga?

2018 Ertiga is based on the advanced and light HEARTECT platform of Suzuki. The platform is the base of newer Maruti Suzuki models like Dzire, Baleno and the 2018 Swift. The new Ertiga is longer than its predecessor. In its latest avatar, the MPV is 4,395mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,690mm tall while wheelbase remains the same at 2,740mm.

Suzuki

The MPV gets a significant redesign while the basic silhouette remains unchanged. Chrome bathed new front grille and new projector headlamps have an integrated stance and that adds a premium feel. The redesigned front bumper with black inserts adds a sporty touch as well. The side profile gets prominent shoulder line and stylised new D-pillar. L-shape tail lamps with a chrome stripe connecting them and redesigned bumpers are the changes at the rear.

The MPV will get a refined cabin with the finely sculpted dashboard, wooden accents and flat-bottomed steering wheels borrowed from the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The major additions here are the 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and new MID (multi-information display).

Source: Gaadiwaadi