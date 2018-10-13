The wait is over Jawa boys. Mahindra, the new owner of the Iconic motorcycle brand via Classic Legends has earmarked November 15 as unveiling date for the new crop of Jawa motorcycles. Classic legends recently revealed the engine for the new Jawa bikes as an appetiser while details about the motorcycles are still under wraps.

Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, the company in which Mahindra has a 60 percent stake, is planning to launch three new Jawa bikes, reports PTI. All three bikes will be powered by the 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that also does duty in Mahindra Mojo. However, the company has copiously reworked the engine to look like a classic unit despite being BS VI-ready motor.

The 293cc fuel injected unit has fins and the logo has been embossed as well. Even the twin exhaust pipes hark back to the past. The engine is being developed in association with the technical centre in Varese and it will produce 27bhp of power and 28Nm of peak torque and mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Classic Legends claims the engineers are also working on the engine to sound like a two-stroke engine despite it being a four-stroke unit. By doing this, the team will try to emulate unique exhaust note of the old Jawa from the two-stroke engine that was something special about its motorcycles.

The details released so far confirms the new Jawa bikes will have all the modern tech wrapped in a classic shape. In line with the theme, the motorcycle is expected to carry classic bike styling bits such as round headlights, spoke wheels and others. In that case, it will go up against the Royal Enfield's wide range of cruiser and touring bikes in India.