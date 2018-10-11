In July, when an impatient Jawa aficionado enquired about the re-launch of the iconic brand to Anand Mahindra (Jawa now owned by Mahindra via Classic Legends), the business tycoon replied, "Happening this year."

However, there was no news afterwards leaving fans disillusioned. Cheer up Jawa boys, Classic Legends has revealed the new engine and specifications for its upcoming new Jawa brand of bikes.

No surprises here as the mill in question is the 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that also does duty in Mahindra Mojo. However, the company has copiously reworked the mill that instils old world charm despite being BS VI-ready motor.

In line with the original Jawa bike's engine, the new 293cc mill's head has fins and the logo has been embossed as well. Even the twin exhaust pipes also hark back to the past. It needs to be noted that the classic appeal of the engine is stunning despite being a thoroughly new fuel injected unit.

The 293cc engine developed in association with the technical centre in Varese, Italy will develop 27bhp of power and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Classic Legends claims the engine has a generous mid-range and a flat torque curve for an unwavering, consistently powered ride.

Mahindra

The intriguing fact is that the engineers are also working on the engine to sound like a 2 stroke engine despite it being a four-stroke unit. The unique exhaust note of the old Jawa from the two-stroke engine was something special about its motorcycles.

Classic legends say a maverick team of sound engineers in Italy worked extensively with them through countless cycles of harmonic pipe combinations and several other permutations to discover a sound that was worthy of the new Jawa.

Mahindra's Classic Legends is expected to reveal details about the new models in the coming days. Complementing the retro theme, new Jawa bikes are expected to carry classic bike design along with all the latest tech. In that case, it will go up against the Royal Enfield's wide range of cruiser and touring bikes in India.