Director Rohit Shetty, who is now busy promoting Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, recently spilled the beans on the Muslim characters in the film and accidentally leaked crucial details about Jackie Shroff's role in it.

Sooryavanshi is an action film and it is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe. Unlike previous films, this one is not based on any existing work, but an original story. It is about DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who is the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad. His team joins the forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist batch planning to attack Mumbai.

In the trailer of Sooryavanshi, there are some contrastive views about Muslims. Akshay Kumar is seen boasting about two Muslim men, by calling them Hindustani Muslim. There are Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and others, who are playing antagonists who are Muslims. This made many filmgoers think that the director must be balancing it.

Talking about this balancing act, Rohit Shetty accidentally leaked some crucial details about Jackie Shroff's role in an interview with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion. He said, "When you watch the film, even Jackie has a past story for why he is like that. He is not the villain, who got killed in the end, because the story forwards with him. I think I am telling you too much actually (Laughs). I am ruining my own film."

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind

The director continued, "It doesn't end here. For the promo, it was like that, because people should not think in the other way. In the first scene, you see Gulshan Grover in Muslim attire. People should not think that we are bashing one community. We wanted to underline that. When you see the film, everything is justified. Kumud Mishra's character justified. Why he did this and what happens."

Rohit Shetty added, "If you see in the promo, we have said that an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. So the theory of the film is that. It is not like four terrorist sitting covered in their blankets in somewhere like Ladakh we show as Pakistan and they say will finish of Hindustan. It is nothing like that. There is a story behind why it is happening, why it happened and what can happen now."