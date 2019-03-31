Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may have never spoken about their relationship but it looks like papa Jackie has finally made it sound very clear that the two have been seeing each other for quite a while now.

There's no secret that Disha has been a frequent visitor to the Shroff family and often seen spending some quality with them. In fact, Ayesha Shroff has often seen showering her love on Disha on social media and seems to be getting along quite well with her. So it was quite natural for media persons to ask Jackie about Tiger's relationship with Disha when the actor sat down for a tête-à-tête.

When Jackie was quizzed about Tiger dating Disha, Jaggu dada was at his quirkiest best while responding to the question. "I don't deal with it. Main khaali dheel de deta hoon. Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend. Abhi ek hai to usko rehne do na... he's found a girlfriend and I am very happy about it. Lekin usko ek tichki diya hai maine. He understands the meaning of life, and how it's led within a social framework. He knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does," Jackie told Bombay Times in an interview.

However, this is not the first time Jackie had dropped a major hint at Tiger and Disha's ongoing romantic relationship. A few weeks ago, papa Jackie had said, "Tiger found his first friend, who is a girl, at 25. Till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and work-out together. She comes from a family of army officers, so, she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life. For now, they are just friends."

Well, now that papa Jackie has finally let the cat out of the bag, Tiger and Disha have no option but to confess their love for each other.