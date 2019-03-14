Tiger Shroff was recently asked to reveal one question he would like to ask various celebrities. The actor has a very interesting question for Salman Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger was asked to put forward a question he would like to ask Salman. The Baaghi actor said he would want to know the secret behind the superstar turning even his flop movies into Rs 100 crore grosser.

"How do you make sense of like 'A flop film for Salman Khan is still Rs 100 crore plus'. We struggle to do that. So, how do you do that? What is your secret? How do you stand in the frame and how do people go crazy over you? What do you do to achieve that?" asked Tiger.

Salman's last film Race 3 was declared one of his worst films by majority of the viewers. It is considered to be a big flop but still the film managed to cross the century mark at the Indian box office.

Now the superstar is ready to hit the screens with his next film Bharat that also features Katrina Kaif. Shooting of the film has been completed, and the makers are now working on its post-production

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat teaser was released some time ago, and was positively accepted by the audience. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. Bharat is slated to be released this Eid.

On the other side, Tiger, who has mostly been seen in action movies, will next feature in Student of the Year 2 that will also mark the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the theatres on May 10.