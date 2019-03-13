Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship has been one of Bollywood's worst kept secrets. From their outings, date nights, family get-together to secret vacations; everything confirms that they are in a relationship except for the two themselves. Though both, Disha and Tiger have heaped praises on each other always, they have never admitted to dating.

Recently on Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan, KJo had questioned Tiger about why they are always spotted leaving the restaurant with a parcel. Tiger had revealed that they both like the food from there and hence often go there, eat and also get something packed. Talking about holding her parcel every time, Tiger had said, "Holding the bag for her makes me look really nice."

On the same show, on being further prodded, Shroff had said, "I am great friends with her. I love her company and we are keeping it at that. We both have very similar interests. I don't have very many friends in the industry and she is one of the few people whom I get along with."

And while Tiger may have chosen his words quite carefully, papa Jackie Shroff has certainly spilled the beans on his relationship. "Tiger found his first friend, who is a girl, at 25. Till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and work-out together. She comes from a family of army officers, so, she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life. For now, they are just friends," said Jackie while talking to Mumbai Mirror.

Well, looks like Disha Patani has got a nod from the Shroff family. Now, what is Tiger waiting for?