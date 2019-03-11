Disha Patani was recently spotted enjoying a day out. However, she wasn't spotted chilling with Tiger Shroff this time, instead, the diva was clicked having a fun day with politico Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya.

Looking refreshing in a summery, floral dress, Disha was spotted leaving one of her favourite restaurants in the city with Aditya. Recently on Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan, KJo had questioned Tiger about why they are always spotted leaving the restaurant with a parcel. Tiger had revealed that they both like the food from there and hence often go there, eat and also get something packed. Talking about holding her parcel every time, Tiger had said, "Holding the bag for her makes me look really nice."

On the same show, on being further prodded, Shroff had said, "I am great friends with her. I love her company and we are keeping it at that. We both have very similar interests. I don't have very many friends in the industry and she is one of the few people whom I get along with."

Disha was recently spotted looking breath-taking in a traditional avatar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Tiger and Disha have always been open about their fondness for each other. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiger had said, "I don't know... it's part and parcel of being an actor. If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors' personal life. I enjoy Disha's company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected."

Both Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have a number of films lined up in their kitty and are making new records with each movie.