Bollywood's flying jatt Tiger Shroff has turned 29 on March 2 and the birthday boy chose to celebrate his special day with his favourite girl in the town Disha Patani. The lovebirds were spotted by the paparazzi on a dinner date last night outside Tiger's favourite restaurant in Bandra west, Mumbai.

As soon as Tiger and Disha arrived together in a car at the venue, the couple had a wide smile on their faces when they spotted the paparazzi clicking their pictures. The birthday boy even obliged to his fans, who mobbed him on his arrival, with selfies while Disha was seen flashing her million dollar smile all the way.

The two are often spotted in each other's company and there's no denying the fact that they are dating even though they have never spoken about it.

When Tiger had recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 6, he spoke about his relationship with Disha and said that he loves spending time with her.

"We don't talk about it that much. I am great friends with her and I love her company. We are keeping it that. We have similar interests and I don't have very many friends in the industry. She is one of the few friends I have and who I am comfortable with," Tiger had said when Karan Johar asked him about his equation with Disha.

During the conversation, when Karan Johar quizzed him about holding Disha's handbag during every Sunday lunch date, Tiger had said, "Walking out of the restaurant every Sunday holding the bag for her makes me look better."

There's no doubt that Tiger and Disha are one of the most talked about couples in the industry and even the media couldn't help but keep stalking them to know about their relationship. And somewhere down the line, the couple are aware of the media attention to their affair as they tried to cash in on it when they teased them cryptic posts on Instagram on this Valentine's Day.

Well, as they say, you can run, but you can hide as truth and love always come out in the end.