Disha Patani
Disha PataniInstagram

Of late, Disha Patani has become one of the favourite celebrities for various brands to endorse their products on her social media accounts. The actress is quite popular among youth and currently has 17.2 million followers on Instagram. While strolling down through her Instagram you must have come across many of her endorsement posts, but the Baaghi 2 actress recently made a massive goof-up while promoting a brand on her Instagram and brutally trolled for her copy-paste error.

It looked as if Disha was supposed to promote a brand through an agency which had sent her a message about how the post should appear on her Instagram timeline and caption to write about it. But the actress made a blunder when she copied the exact message and pasted it on her post as the caption.

"Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below," read the caption on Disha Patani's Instagram post.

Disha soon realised her mistake and quickly deleted the post but not before her fans took a notice of it. While the post has now been deleted, people took screenshots on their mobile phones and started trolling left, right and center for her embarrassing gaffe.

While some took jibes at Disha saying that she would soon be looking for a new social media agency, some called it as advertisers' nightmare. Some defended her by saying that it was Disha but her social media or PR team made the blunder while some advised her to balance the beauty and brains to avoid such embarassments. 

Take a look.