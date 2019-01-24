Of late, Disha Patani has become one of the favourite celebrities for various brands to endorse their products on her social media accounts. The actress is quite popular among youth and currently has 17.2 million followers on Instagram. While strolling down through her Instagram you must have come across many of her endorsement posts, but the Baaghi 2 actress recently made a massive goof-up while promoting a brand on her Instagram and brutally trolled for her copy-paste error.

It looked as if Disha was supposed to promote a brand through an agency which had sent her a message about how the post should appear on her Instagram timeline and caption to write about it. But the actress made a blunder when she copied the exact message and pasted it on her post as the caption.

"Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below," read the caption on Disha Patani's Instagram post.

Disha soon realised her mistake and quickly deleted the post but not before her fans took a notice of it. While the post has now been deleted, people took screenshots on their mobile phones and started trolling left, right and center for her embarrassing gaffe.

While some took jibes at Disha saying that she would soon be looking for a new social media agency, some called it as advertisers' nightmare. Some defended her by saying that it was Disha but her social media or PR team made the blunder while some advised her to balance the beauty and brains to avoid such embarassments.

Take a look.

.@DishPatani would soon be looking for a new social media agency. Interested applicants please prepare your resume.



PS: @SamsungMobileIN is going through a rough patch. Quit social for sometime, maybe. #SamsungMobile #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/sawaYlVH0e — Yathartha Sharma (@shree_maan) January 22, 2019

what blunder there goes influencer marketing in drain. — Kashmiri Apple (@rahulkaulvakil) January 22, 2019

To be fair i dont think she does this.. Most probably some frustrated employed by the PR who just wants to smoke a joint — maharshi jani (@maharshijani1) January 22, 2019

We should always balance beauty and brain or else be ready to face the consequences - Shri Shri Thanos. — Shubham Rajpal (@ShubhamRajpal29) January 24, 2019

Come on guys ... We all know it's not her ...but the pr /social media team . Let's not troll her. — Rohan Pardeshi (@RohanPardeshi07) January 23, 2019

Disha lacks direction aur baki kuch usko pata ni — Sugrivbali (@hutabhuk) January 23, 2019