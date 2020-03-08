In Rohit Shetty's cop universe, there's so price for guessing that male protagonists have always been the prime focus than female counterparts in the film's storyline. And why not, because the story is weaved around male characters who are shown to have larger than life persona. And audience has always loved that. But what does Rohit Shetty thinks about his female protagonist? You will surely be disappointed by his answer, if his viral quote, that has been doing the rounds of social media, is to be believed.

"All three, obviously. You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: Can we take one more? And I said, 'Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.' She got so wild. She said, 'how could you tell me this?' and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega? (sic)," Rohit Shetty was allegedly quoted as saying by Film Companion.

Soon a screenshot of his quote went viral on the internet and online users were not so pleased with Rohit Shetty's controversial statement. Within a few hours, people started trending 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty' hashtag on Twitter.

"Learn to respect your female actors. She was trending higher on Twitter than your male actors with just a few scenes. You should be thankful that Katrina Kaif is just too kind even with people with shit mentality like you," an online user expressed its outrage on Rohit Shetty's statements. And there were thousands of people who expressed their displeasure.

Take a look.

Rohit Shetty is the classic example of a sexist mysoginist man who would never let a woman succeed even when she wants to do better at work. She’s the most hardworking self made women in the industry and deserves utmost respect ! #SHAMEONYOUROHITSHETTY pic.twitter.com/P61O3JwuiQ — SaileeDhokale (@Lone_Ballerina) March 8, 2020

R*hit shitty learn to respect ur female actors.She was trending higher on twitter, than ur male actors,with just few scenes. U should be thankful that katrina is just too kind,even with ppl with shit mentality like U #RangBarseWithSid#SHAMEONYOUROHITSHETTY pic.twitter.com/iYbjWWgpng — Piyush K (@PiyushK90741520) March 8, 2020