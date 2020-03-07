Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the adorable couples we have in the industry. Though they haven't made their relationship official as of now, the two are often seen together at parties, dinner dates and spending time together. The two have not yet signed by filmmakers together but going by their public spottings, fans are urging to see them together on the big screen.

Katrina, Vicky attend Holi bash

Recently, Katrina and Vicky were clicked by the paps before attending the Holi bash. In the midst of all this, we have come across an unseen video in which the 'Sanju' actor is seen helping Katrina fix her hair and it is all things adorable! Vicky is known for his humble nature and how he cares for his ladylove is sufficient to prove the same. Moreover, the two of them are seen grabbing eyeballs as they arrived at the event while twinning in white attires.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has kick-started this year with the release of his horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship helmed by Karan Johar. The handsome hunk has been praised for his stellar performance in the movie. He is now gearing up for his next project which is the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh that will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

On the other hand, Katrina will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Sooryavanshi. She was recently praised by Akshay for performing a memorable scene and giving her best shot for their upcoming 'Sooryavanshi'.