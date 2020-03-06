The box office collection of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is partially being affected by the fight between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, which became an obstacle in getting more number of cinema halls in Delhi.

It is known that Salman Khan's Radhe will clash with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb at the box office during this Eid, as both the films are hitting the screens on the same date – May 22. The producers and distributors are now busy making sure that their film gets a maximum number of cinema halls for its screening.

Yash Raj Films and Fox Star Hindi are releasing Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb, respectively in the cinema halls. Both the studios are vying their hands with each other to get more screens. It is rumoured that Fox Star Studios is trying to club Laxmmi Bomb with its latest venture Baaghi 3 to give the former a preference over Radhe. Multiple exhibitors are said to be unwilling to sign the contract with it.

It is said that the issue with the contracts that the Fox Star Studios is demanding for all the four shows at the single screens for Laxmmi Bomb against Radhe. SS Cinemas, which controls many screens in Delhi and UP, refused to succumb under its pressure and declined to sign a contract. As a result, Baaghi 3 is losing out around 45-50 single screens in mass belts today.

'War between Salman & Akshay begins?'

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, "Around 50 single-screen cinemas and several multiplexes controlled by the same SS cinema controllers in Delhi-U.P. not given Baaghi3 to play from March6. Fox wants SS to sign contracts for all shows for LaxmmiBomb on Eid, with no show to Radhe. War between Salman & Akshay begins?"

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Radhe is more hot in the market in compared to Laxmmi Bomb which caters mainly to multiplex audience. SS exhibitors refused to succumb under pressure of Fox Star Studio & aren't signing a contract to release laxxmi bomb in their theaters. Fox failing to club laxmmi with Baaghi-3 Because of this issue, #baaghi3 is not releasing in approx 45-50 single screens in mass belts tomorrow. Hope the issues get resolved asap."

Many Tiger Shroff's fans, who were eager to watch Baaghi 3 in Delhi, are upset and furious with Fox Star Studios for clubbing the deal. A fan named Ekansha (@BEkansha) tweeted, "F**k! Due to @foxstarhindi 2rs deal.... Delhi Major Single Screens :- Amba Cinema , Shiela Cinema , Ritz Cinema , Abhishek Cineplex and 1 - 2 more ss ... #Baaghi3 lagi hi nhi."