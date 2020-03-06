Director Ahmed Khan's Hindi movie Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, has received positive review and good rating from the audience around the world.

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film, which is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018). Sajid Nadiadwala has written the story, while Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra and Madhur Sharma penned the screenplay for the flick, which has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.27 hours.

Baaghi 3 story: Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Vikram (Vikram Pratap Singh) are brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram falls in any trouble. Vikram gets kidnapped by ISIS people during his trip to Syria. How Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again form the crux of the story.

Performances: Tiger Shroff has delivered an electrifying performance. He has done action without a body double. He is the showman of Baaghi 3. Riteish Deshmukh has done justice to his role. Shraddha Kapoor has a small screen presence and her chemistry with Tiger is good. Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Disha Patani have done their best in the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Baaghi 3 has rich production values, which are on par with international standards. Stunning action and stunts, brilliant picturisation, amazing background score, dialogues, art direction and special effects are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Baaghi 3 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions: