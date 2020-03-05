As per early reviews of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is a roller coaster ride of high octane actions. It is a typical masala entertainer with a right blend of romance, action and suspense.

Baaghi 3 is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and the success of the first two film have generated a lot of hype for the third installment in this series. Its amazing promos have shown that the movie is set to take the action to the next level. They have doubled the viewers' expectations and excitement about the movie, which is scheduled for its worldwide release on March 6.

But a day before its release, some people have shared positive reviews about Baaghi 3 on Twitter. One of those people claimed that he watched the movie at its special screening for the Censor Board in UAE. Others claim that they watched it in its premieres. Though they have given good reviews, one can not get to believe them. The viewers have to wait until tomorrow to see the actual response.

Here are some early reviews of Baaghi 3 shared on Twitter:

Umair Sandhu @UmairSandu

First Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board. It is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances. With focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in recent times. Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board.#TigerShroff delivers a terrific performance and enters successfully in the intense zone. It's great to see how he's able to look agitated and at the same time quite vulnerable.His action and dance as expected makes for Paisa Vasool. ⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Usman Shahbaz @UsmanSh47046374

Super se bhi oper movie ... great effects and choreography and best sound effects is used in this movie. Great actions shown by @iTIGERSHROFF he is one of the best athlete and good inspiration gir the youngsters.... #Baaghi3

P.K @pkcrticsWala

#Baaghi3 Udti Udti Khabar hein bhai.. Picture Super Hit hein.. We will see a next level of action from @iTIGERSHROFF.What a brilliant performance by @Riteishd And @ShraddhaKapoor Very well Directed by @khan_ahmedasas. I can understand how difficult it would have been to direct.

BAAGHI3 MANIA @Being_Tigerr1

#OneWordReview... #Baaghi3 : BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: Roller Coaster Ride of High octane Actions. @iTIGERSHROFF & @Riteishd power-packed act and chemistry+ Stunning action pieces + Emotions + ample thrills, twists, suspense Dear BO,get ready for the typhoon. #Baaghi3Review

