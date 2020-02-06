After months of anxious wait, the much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff's new movie 'Baaghi 3' has been released, and within an hour, it has racked up more than 4,80,000 views on YouTube. Surprisingly, the makers have leaked the entire storyline in this trailer which runs for three minutes and forty-one seconds.

Is 'Baaghi 3' a cocktail of Taken and Tiger Zinda Hai?

The trailer of the movie indicates that this action thriller is heavily inspired by Liam Neeson's 'Taken' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. In the trailer, it is evident that Riteish Deshmukh who plays the role of Tiger Shroff's brother is a police officer, who reaches Syria. While talking to Tiger Shroff over video from Syria, Riteish gets attacked by a group of militants. Tiger who sees it all live vowes that he will take revenge against the militant group who attacked and abducted his brother. Later, Tiger can be seen traveling to Syria, in the same manner, Liam Neeson reached Paris to protect his daughter in 'Taken'.

After reaching Syria, Tiger Shroff starts his battle against an Islamic terrorist group that spreads fear across the nation. Very similar to what Salman Khan did in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Tiger attacks the entire group single-handedly and tries to protect his brother.

Mind-blowing action sequences

Even though the storyline seems so predictable, we can believe that this film will be loaded with some mindblowing action sequences. The trailer of the film is also loaded with such power-packed action scenes, and we can also see Tiger flaunting his eight-packed abs in style.

Ahmed Khan who previously directed 'Baaghi 2' has directed 'Baaghi 3'. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, this movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, Satish Kaushik, and Anu Kapoor in other prominent roles. Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi will be seen doing an item number in 'Baaghi 3'.

'Baaghi 3' is expected to hit the screens on March 06, 2019.