As the dialogue around mental health is gaining pace throughout domains, many celebrities have come out and spoken about their struggles with depression and anxiety. Deepika Padukone had opened up about her fight with depression a few years back on a talk show. Recently, Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed that she is suffering from anxiety issues.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Shraddha said that she has been experiencing 'physical manifestation of anxiety' since the release of Aashiqui 2. She said she had also taken a number of physiological tests to know what is wrong with her.

She initially thought the anxiousness was because of the release of her first film. But when the issue persisted, during the shoot for Baaghi 3, the actress accepted that anxiety was a part of her life. "Whether you have anxiety or not, one has to always understand who you are. Also, I am dealing with it in a positive way, every single day," said the actress.

Shraddha's stress level is bound to go up with all the new work she takes up. She said she deals with the stress in a matured way and handles everything smoothly while moving forward confidently.

Shraddha has been experiencing quite an exciting phase on the work front, as she has bagged two blockbuster hits with Prabhas' Saaho and Sushanth Singh Rajput's Chhichhore. She is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 and is enjoying her busy time.