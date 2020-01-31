Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always been a newsmaker together. However, when it comes to their relationship status, the duo has always kept their fans in a limbo. But seems like finally Disha has broken her tight-lipped silence on the issue and spilled the beans about their personal lives which is sure to leave you stunned.

The two are always spotted spending time together and an earlier report by Deccan Chronicle indicated at Disha being a possessive partner. Tiger and Disha's mutual friends revealed that the actress is a possessive girlfriend and doesn't like Tiger romancing other girls, not just off screen but on screen as well.

The source told the daily that she has even imposed a strict rule on Tiger who is not allowed to do intimate sequences, including kissing, with his co-stars. But Disha's, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Malang', latest interview hints at another picture.

Disha clears her relationship status with Tiger

Disha along with her co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur appeared on an interview with Bollywood Life where they answered Google's most searched questions on them. It was the when a question for Disha popped up which asked whether she was dating Tiger or not.

The actress' reply to the question will leave you stunned. She replied, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it's not working out." Aditya soon quipped in asking Tiger is "playing hard to get" and Disha said, "Yeah. Give me some tips."

Tiger's view on their relationship

Well, seems like it's getting complicated between the two. Interestingly, Disha's surprising answer came days after Tiger was asked the same during an "ask me anything" session on Instagram. He had then replied, "Meri aukaat nahi hai bhai."

Even his sister Krishna in an interview had said that tiger is "100% single" and she would rather set up Disha with Aditya.

'Malang'

Meanwhile, both Disha and Aditya have been raising the hotness quotient as seen on the posters and promos of their upcoming movie. The poster where the two are featured passionately kissing each other took fans by a storm.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. The film is scheduled to hit big screens on February 7. It has already created an immense buzz amongst the audience. Not only this, but there was a buzz that the two have performed an underwater kiss for the feature.