The nation remembered Mahatama Gandhi and his ideas on his death anniversary on Thursday and not even kids are unaware of the great deeds he is remembered for. While you might have come across humongous of facts and things about the 'Father of the Nation', you might not have found this cutest answer to why he wore specs!

Just like every other Indian, Riteish Deshmukh was discussing the values of the man on his death anniversary and he too might have been surprised with the answer he came across.

He shared a video in which his sons Riaan and Rahyl are seen sitting across a table when one of them begins saying, "Gandhiji wearing specs because he looks next to the TV."

Apparently the kid meant that his specs are a repercussion of Gandhiji sitting very close to the TV. Later, when Riteish asks "what will you tell Gandhiji when you meet him", the boy adorably says,"Gandhiji is in the sky, can't meet him."

Have a look at the conversation:

Smitten by their lovable answers, actor Vivek Oberoi commented, "Adorable bhau!"

Riteish married his 'Tere Naaal Love Ho Gaya' co-actor Genelia D'Souza eight years ago on February 3, 2012. The two also made their debut together in 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003. Coming from two different religions and cultural backgrounds, Riteish and Genelia tied the knot in both Maharashtrian and Church style wedding.

Apart from people from the film industry, political leaders too remembered the icon on his 72nd death anniversary.

'I salute to the Father of the Nation on his Martyrdom Day'

In a tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted before his visit to the Raj Ghat, "I salute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his Martyrdom Day. "The Personality, Ideas and Ideals of the Mahatma shall continue to inspire us to build a strong, able and prosperous New India."

More of us will discover Gandhiji's true message

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to his Twitter handle and posted, "In his final sacrifice, Gandhiji left a constant reminder for us."

"Unconditional love, especially for the other. I am confident, more and more of us will discover Gandhiji's true message"