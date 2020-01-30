It was just 20 days back that Deepika Padukone had her first release of the year 'Chhapaak', based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. No matter how well made the film was, it didn't turn out to be a hit at the box office. Reason? Deepika's JNU visit, just days prior to the release.

Moreover, some trolls who opposed Deepika's move of visiting the protesting students in JNU, downvoted the film on the rating site – IMDb. Despite all of it, it seems like the actress is still unaffected by such trolls and pays no heed to them.

In a video shared on Twitter by a fan club recently, the 34-year-old is heard sending the message out loud, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind)."

Take a look:

Deepika’s comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - “ Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi “ ??? you go girl @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020

While the film received good and positive reviews from critics, it didn't won the hearts of the public apparently as majority of them rated it 1. Post her surprise visit to the JNU campus, an aggressive #BoycottChhapaak campaign was also initiated on Twitter.

Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal (Deepika), the feature is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and was released together with Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Well, Deepika did not only invite hate from different factions of society but a number of public figures like filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Baba Ramdev too criticized the actress for the move.

Vivek Agnihotri on Deepika's JNU visit

Maintaining that he holds deep respect for the actress' craft, social behaviour and the way of conducting herself, Vivek shared, "I feel empathy for 99 per cent of students who are working hard, going to coachings and sleeping for just 2-3 hours. I feel hugely disappointed in Deepika that she went and stood with only 0.1 per cent students who have FIRs against them, who have been known for raising slogans in praise of Afzal Guru, the terrorist."

Baba Ramdev on Deepika's JNU visit

Yoga guru Baba Ramdevin a press conference said that Deepika Padukone, as an actress, is good but needs to learn and read more about Indian culture and politics. He further claimed that she needs a mentor like him who can show her the right direction in sensitive matters.

He said, "unko aur padhna chahiye, desh ko samajhna padega aur usi ke baad unko aise bade nirnay lene chahiye. Unko Baba Ramdev ji jaise ek salaahkar ki zarurat hai jo unko aise muddo pe sahi raah dikha sake."