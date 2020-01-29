The ripples of the recently announced Padma awards are being felt well in the industry with some living the moment to the fullest, while others taking it the controversial way. The awards announced on India's 71st Republic day saw actress Kangana Ranaut among others, finding her name in the awardees list following which congratulations kept in pouring for her.

Actress Alia Bhatt too sent her wishes in the form of a bouquet to congratulate Kangana on her big win. However, as always Rangoli Chandell, Kangana's sister poked her mean comments in mocking Alia for her act. And yes, it is the same Alia who was publicly ridiculed by Kangana for her performance in India's Oscar nomination 'Gully Boy'.

Alia's warm gesture towards Kangana

Alia's warm gesture towards Kangana was mocked by Rangoli who shared a picture of the token and tweeted, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, even Alia Ji has sent flowers to Kangana, don't know about Kangana but I am enjoying this a lot)."

Alia Bhatt reacts

Reacting to this unexpected move from Kangana's sister, Alia very maturely said, "Let's not respond to her. Let her talk."

Alia maintained that she is happy for Kangana' win and "let them react the way they want to," was the only answer she had for the ungrateful sister. "It's better for me to keep quiet. Maybe she will like me in my next film or my next," she told Bollywood Hungama.

There have been several times when Kangana Ranaut along with her sister Rangoli had rubbed Alia Bhatt the wrong way, be it for not taking a stand or for her being Karan Johar's protege. But Alia had always maintained a safe distance from the Ranaut sisters and never intended to get tangled with them.

While Alia has been a target of the sisters on the nepotism issue, seems like the former extended an arm of friendship which didn't get the appreciated it deserved.

Padma Awards

Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor too have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday (January 25).

Popular singers Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadkar were also honoured with Padma Shri.